Dear Sir,

God knows best. I have planned to write this letter to you a long time a go. My thoughts were that by the time this letter would be written you would have been announced président-elect by the EC.

I was part of the IT personnel recruited by the party to help in its internal collation. And so from what I have seen from all pinks sheets from all the polling stations in Ghana, you are the winner of the 2020 elections; the legitimate président-elect.

Three days after elections , the initial contents of this letter that I have longed to write to you would have been about your leadership style. You have been a fantastic leader except under tenure you tolerated a lot of from your appointees. You were so soft on them and that unfortunately added to our loss in 2016.

Predominantly , the lies purported by your opponents then, settled in the minds of the electorates and not much effort was made then to erase those wrong perceptions. Also the vast opulence displayed by your appointees then made matters worse and further convinced Ghanaians that indeed the canker corruption was a part and parcel of your administration.

As opposition leader ,you displayed a different part of you that I so much longed to see whiled you occupied the highest office of the land. You were more fierce towards all matters. You tackled all the false propaganda against you head on . And you didn’t give any more room for any misdemeanor. I enjoyed how you told the vuvuzela blower to leave if he was not ready to listen to you,it was very much in order.You telling the media persons frontally that yes indeed they have given this failed government a free ticket to perpetuate more corruption are some of the many things I admired. Not forgetting your iteration of the fact that you were not going to accept the results of a flawed elections; is a side of the John Mahama that we want to lead this nation back to path of true progress and development.

Your excellency , in any case if your good self and our party are unable to overturn the stolen verdict ; this open ,glaring day light robbery perpetuated by this super incompetent evil government ,the media ,the EC which has been an appendage of this government (an extension of the flagstaff house) and all other stakeholders ; let it be known that the country has been robbed of prosperity , quality and honest leadership and for that matter we will suffer gravely for it.

The party needs to be strengthened, the grassroots have lost their will to sacrifice their efforts for the betterment of the party and Ghana as a whole. I will always dedicate myself to the service of the party.

Your excellency ,you have done what you could and God has seen in your heart that you are a good person. There is only one legitimate leader I know and that is HE John Dramani Mahama. Till then I pray to God to strengthen you and that justice will be served. This thievery should not hold else our beloved country Ghana is doomed forever.

Yours faithfully,

Kwaku Hope.

Emmanuel Romeo Boateng-Hope , writing as Kwaku Hope is a software engineer by profession and part of the communication team in Ablekuma North Constituency. Phone:0554747518