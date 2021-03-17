Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, outgoing Western North Regional Minister has handed over the administration of the Region to the newly sworn-in Minister, Mr Richard Obeng.

At a brief ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council, the former Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Member of Parliament thanked traditional authorities in the Region and staff of the regional Coordinating Council for their unflinching support and commitment during his tenure as Regional Minister.

He appealed especially to traditional authorities and residents to give the new Regional Minister the needed support and counsel to ensure accelerated development in the Region.

“Let’s give him the necessary respect and recognition to ensure development in the area”.

Mr Richard Obeng, the new Regional Minister on his part, asked residents and staff of the Regional coordinating Council to give him the maximum support by creating a peaceful and supportive atmosphere to enhance business in Region.

Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu together with Mr Williams Benjamin Assuah, Western North Regional Chairman of the NPP after the handing over ceremony, introduced the New Regional Minister to Katakyie Kwasi Bumankamah II, Paramount Chief of Waiwso traditional area and Member of the Council of State at his palace pledged his unflinching support for the new Minister.

He called for unity and asked chiefs within his jurisdiction to support the new Minister to enable him execute his mandate.