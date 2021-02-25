Air Namibia liquidation unavoidable – President Geingob

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday said the voluntary liquidation of the country’s national airline, Air Namibia, was unavoidable and long coming putting to rest recent protestations by labor unions and parliamentarians that the process lacked consultation.

He also reiterated that the decision to wind down the operations of the perennial loss-making airline was made as collective by the Cabinet, not by individuals.

Geingob told journalist at the statehouse that Air Namibia’s financial troubles have been ongoing for a long time and the Cabinet decision to liquidate the airline which has been struggling with liabilities and surviving on government financial bailouts was well researched and deliberated on by the country’s Cabinet.

“The issue of Air Namibia has been there for a long time and I was the first to announce that the airline needed to be liquidated last year and we have thoroughly consulted and deliberated on the issue,” he said.

The Namibian national airline has since sent over 600 employees home and is now battling with creditors who have since started attaching its assets to recoup their dues from the airline. Enditem