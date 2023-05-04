Apple, Google to Resolve Tracking Misuse with New Specifications

Apple and Google have jointly drafted a specification designed to prevent lost-item devices from tracking people without their permission, by sending alerts on Android and iOS devices.

The companies stated they had jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to the Internet Engineering Task Force to help tackle the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices.

Their proposed specification will enable tracking detection across iOS and Android systems. Apple and Google stated it includes best practices and instructions for device manufacturers.

They plan to release a production version of the specification by the year-end which will be compatible with future versions of iOS and Android.

Additional lost-item tracking manufacturers including Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee expressed backing for the draft specification.

Apple introduced its AirTag in 2021, but there have been various media reports it has been used to stalk people.