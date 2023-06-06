Apple Outdoors New Vision Pro Headset

Apple unveiled its long-awaited mixed-reality headset, capping more than seven years of development and vaulting the company into a market that could someday transform computing.

The device, called Apple Vision Pro, was introduced on Monday at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, serving as the finale for a day of software and hardware announcements. The company described the new interface as “spatial computing”.

The headset is the latest of Apple’s “next big things” — a ground-breaking new product that can help the tech titan maintain sales. It marks the company’s first major new category since the Apple Watch launched in 2015 and will attempt to redefine an industry in the same vein as the Mac, iPod, iPhone and iPad.

Still, the widely anticipated launch failed to wow investors. Apple shares pared earlier gains after Vision Pro was announced. As of 2.34pm in New York, they were up just 0.1% at $181.02.

The headset is an attempt to change how people interact with the world. Apple has long been seeking a new platform to take it beyond the iPhone and iPad. The wearable device mixes both virtual and augmented reality, meaning it can fully engross a user in content with high-resolution displays — ideal for video watching — or overlay apps on top of the wearer’s field of view, letting messages and notifications pop up without overwhelming the person.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” CEO Tim Cook said during the presentation. “This marks the beginning of a journey.”

A feature called EyeSight shows an image of your eyes on the outside of headset when people are nearby. The device also will show those people in your field of vision while you’re wearing the device, an attempt to keep users more engaged with the outside world.