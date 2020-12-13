This Week’s edition of “Aviation This Week” features seven topical stories from December 7 to December 12, 2020.

vflyAir to Begin Commercial Operations in Ghana

All other things being equal, vflyAir Ghana Limited is expected to begin commercial operations in Ghana by the end of the first quarter of 2021 pending approval from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority. The Ghanaian registered airline plans of operating flights between Accra and Abidjan/Dakar, Accra to Johannesburg and Cape Town via Libreville, Kinshasa and Luanda.

IATA Projects an Average Loss of US$66 Per Passenger for Airlines

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is projecting an average loss of US$66 per passenger for airlines due to the continuous challenges facing the aviation industry. The projected loss translates into US$118.5 billion for this year for airlines. IATA predicts that the losses may, however, reduce significantly next year if countries re-open their borders to travelers by mid-2021.

Delta Airlines Cancels Change Fees, Adds Flexibility to Booking

Delta Airlines in a latest release says it is waiving all charges on changes made by passengers on their flight plans. The waiver applies to all domestic and international flights operated by Delta and its codeshare partners from North America. Passengers can now cancel or make changes to their travel dates on all tickets through March 30, 2021 for travels at any time and to any destination. However, the offer excludes basic economy fares.

Emirates to Spend Millions to Sell Dubai to the World In Spite of COVID-19

Emirates Airlines earlier this week, revealed its plans of investing millions of dollars in a PR campaign – “Destination Dubai” to encourage travelers interested in a winter getaway to visit Dubai. The campaign according to the airline is a multi-channel advertising campaign which will showcase Dubai’s diverse attractions to attract holiday-makers and potential travelers mainly in key European markets.

ACI Releases Fifth COVID-19 Economic Impact Analysis on Global Airport Business

Airport Council International (ACI), the global association of airports in its fifth report on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airport industry has revealed that the industry will see a reduction of more than 6 billion passengers by the end of 2020 compared to the pre-COVID-19 forecast for 2020. The forecast represents a decline of -64.2% of global passenger traffic. European and Asian Airport markets are so far deemed as the most affected in the forecast.

IATA Proposes Five Measures to Stimulate Travel, Reduce Debts of Airlines

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has identified five key measures governments can adopt to help reduce the financial challenges airlines are currently facing and also stimulate market demand. IATA has so far proposed the following:

-Temporary waivers or suspensions of government charges, taxes and fees to airlines and passengers to help reduce passengers’ flight and travel cost.

-Route subsidies for flights to local/regional destinations to support connectivity for rural communities and businesses.

-Financial incentives in the form of rewards for operating flights, or seats flown, which can support airlines while load factors or yields are too low

-Advance ticket purchases that governments can use for future trips or distribute to the traveling public in the form of vouchers to support travel and tourism.

-Passenger travel subsidies in the form of vouchers for passengers or as a percentage cash-back on overall travel cost.

Qatar Airways Receives 2021 APEX Five Star Global Official Airline Rating

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) has awarded Qatar Airways its 2021 five star global rating. The award ceremony was held during the FTE APEX Virtual Expo on December 9, 2020. The award was given after the consideration of nearly one million flights rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world.

