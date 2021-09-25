Aviation This Week – September Edition 4

Summaries for this week entails some topical aviation-related events relevant to Ghana’s aviation space between 20th and 25th September 2021. The stories are as follows:

Abidjan-Accra Ranks amongst Busiest Routes in Africa in September 2021

Data available by the Official Aviation Guide (OAG) shows that flights between Accra and Abidjan rank amongst the top 10 busiest routes in Africa in September 2021. The route was ranked 4th with 45, 165 seats.

The calculation took into consideration the number of scheduled seats operated by airlines in both directions of the route.

IATA Applauds Ethiopian for Contributions towards Aviation Recovery

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has applauded Ethiopian Airlines for its contribution towards the aviation sector’s revival amid the covid-19 pandemic. IATA emphasized on the Ethiopian Government’s decision to allow vaccinated travelers to move without restrictions, and also implementing both affordable PCR and antigen tests.

Emirates Indicates Readiness to Host Visitors for Expo2020, Plans Mass Roll Out of IATA Pass

Emirates says its four-storey pavilion in Dubai is ready to host visitors for the upcoming Expo2020 starting in October this year to March 2022. The pavilion will give visitors a preview of how science and technology will impact aviation in the next 50years. Passengers will enjoy up to a 20% discount when they book anytime during the Expo2020 period to Dubai.

In another development, Emirates is expected to roll out the IATA Travel Pass across its global network by end of October.

South African Airways Returns to the Sky

South African Airways has resumed commercial operations after several months of grounding its fleet. The airline will be flying to some select destinations that include Ghana, where it will operate direct services three times weekly starting from 28th September 2021.

Africa World Celebrates 9th Anniversary

Africa World Airlines this week celebrated its 9th anniversary following the commencement of its operations in September 21, 2012. The airline currently has eight operational destinations in its route network.

United Makes it Easier to Pay with Travel Credits

United Airlines has announced that it will now make it easier for passengers rebooking their flights to use their travel credits as a payment option in the checkout section of the booking platform.

United in the coming days will also allow customers to share their travel credits with friends, book for flights on partner airlines, pay for extra legroom seats and pre-pay checked baggage.

British Airways Provides Executive Club Tier Status Protection

British Airways says all silver, gold and bronze cardholders in its Executive Club with a Tier Point collection end date between January and March 2022 will receive another year of their current status.