dpa/GNA – Belarus has been excluded from May’s Eurovision Song Contest after it failed for a second time to submit an entry that complies with the non-political nature of the competition.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBC), which organizes the extravaganza, said Friday both songs by the band Galasy ZMesta had been “in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the Contest is not instrumentalized or brought into disrepute.”

The EBC said Belarus’ state broadcaster had now missed the deadline to submit an entry that complied with the rules and so would not be participating.

Galasy ZMesta’s first song “Ja nauchu tebja” (“I will teach you”) was rejected amid complaints the lyrics mocked the mass protest movement against long-time Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A new song was submitted after the criticism, but it has now also been shot down by EBC officials.

The Eurovision Song Contest is to take place between May 18-22 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.