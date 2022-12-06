Brazil set up Croatia quarterfinal clash

The Brazilian national team displayed a masterclass performance as they annihilated South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 encounter at the Stadium 974 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilians dominated the first half with Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá having scored a goal each in a five-star performance.

The South Koreans had no antidote for stopping the attacking prowess of the Brazilians, but goalkeeper Kim made some brilliant saves to deny the South Americans more goals.

The South Koreans did pull one back later in the game through Paik Seung-ho, but it could only serve as a consolation.

Brazil’s next opponents, Croatia, secured qualification the hard way, as they edged Japan 3-1 on penalties.

Daizen Maeda scored for Japan late in the first half, but an early second-half goal from Ivan Perisic ensured the game finished one all after extra time.

The highly anticipated quarterfinal clash between Brazil and Croatia would take place on Friday, December 9, 2022.