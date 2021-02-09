The C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (C.K T-UTAS) is well positioned to become the centre of excellence for Technology and Science in training human resources in Ghana and beyond, Professor Godwin Awandare, Chairman of the Governing Council has said.

He said management had put in place all the necessary measures coupled with endowed human resources to churn out graduates who would work to solve societal problems related to science and technology and contribute to the development of Ghana and Africa.

The Chairman said this at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, at an investiture ceremony to officially confer the symbols of authority and high office on the newly appointed Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, Vice Chancellor and Dr. Vincent Anum Ankamah-Lomotey, the Registrar of the University.

The Council Chairman stated that the new Vice Chancellor and the Registrar including; many staff of the university had rich experience and vast knowledge in the area of science and technology and could work together to make the university achieve its vision of becoming the centre of excellence in technology and applied sciences education in Ghana and beyond Africa.

In his response, the new Vice Chancellor thanked the University Council for the confidence reposed on them and pledged to work hard with staff of the university to realize the dream of the institution.

“The President in his own wisdom realizes that Science and Technology is one of the major tools that can be used to fast-track the development of the Northern parts of the country to help bridge the gap between the north and the south hence granting the CKT-UTAS autonomy. We shall work hard to ensure that this laudable objective is achieved”, Professor Wilmot observed.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the University had already started restructuring and expanding some of its programmes and school infrastructure including; Information Communication Technology and would expand its current faculties of three to 12 faculties and schools to help meet the expectations and demands of the people in the region and beyond.

He said the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Medicine and Dentist School computer and Information Centre for Plants and Climate Sciences, School of engineering and School of Aviation was introduced in the University.

Professor Wilmot said the University would establish a Centre for International Students to be headed by a Dean.

Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot holds a Ph.D. in Curriculum, Teaching and Educational Policy (with specialization in mathematics education) from the Michigan State University in the US in 2008 and has teaching experience from the University of Cape Coast and five other tertiary institutions in the US namely, Michigan State University, Lansing Community College (both in the State of Michigan), Unity College, Kennebec Valley Community College and the University of Maine at Orono, (all in the State of Maine).

He has over 50 publications to his credit (including those in refereed journals, research reports, editing of textbooks and book chapters) and has made more than 20 presentations at national and international conferences.

Prior to his as Interim Vice-Chancellor of C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, he was a Libra Professor of Mathematics Education at the Department of Mathematics and Statistics of the University of Maine at Orono, ME, in the USA. Earlier on, from August 2016 to July 2019, Prof. Wilmot was the Provost of the College of Education Studies of the University of Cape Coast.

Navro Pio, Pe Dennis Aneakwoa Belinia Adda Asapare II, the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional area, paid a tribute to President Nana Akufo-Addo for granting the University autonomy, and commended the late President Rawlings for his visionary leadership which culminated into the establishment of the University for Development Studies and gave birth to the C.K T-UTAS.