CACI Children Commemorate Founder’s Day

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) New Jerusalem Assembly has commemorated its Founder’s Day in honour of Apostle Peter Newman Anim, the founder of the church.

The ceremony is held yearly to celebrate Apostle Anim during his lifetime by the children.

As part of the remembrance, the children took over the church activities such as the Master of Ceremony, Worship, Song Ministration, and recited Bible quotations, poems, choreography, cadet performance, and drama display.

Mrs. Christian Awuku, CACI New Jerusalem Assembly Sunday School Teacher, said the event also served as preparatory grounds for the children to undertake mission work and other activities in the church.

Mrs. Awuku explained that the aim of training the children was for them to desire the works of God and abstain from social vices in the community.