CAMFED Ghana has collaborated with the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the Ghana Education Service to develop a work-readiness curriculum for final year Senior High School students.

This form part of the implementation of its Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana.

The ‘My Better World’ work-readiness curriculum will be delivered by CAMFED’s Learner Facilitators to the students, an official statement, issued by CAMFED to the Ghana News Agency, said on Saturday.

It contains content focused on career planning and work-readiness and is designed to position learners to transition smoothly into entrepreneurship, self-employment and paid formal employment.

“The new work-readiness curriculum builds upon a key intervention that CAMFED rolled out in the education space some years ago – the ‘My Better World’ (MBW) program,” it said.

The MBW curriculum was designed with young people in Africa to help girls and boys in rural districts to succeed at school and make a successful post-school transition.

“The program helps students to build confidence, gain life and learning skills, set goals, and learn how to achieve them,” the statement said.

“The tailored curriculum was designed to boost children’s aptitude for learning and enhance prospects after school.

“CAMFED Ghana initially implemented the program in partnership with 18 Senior High Schools across 11 districts.

“Under the Young Africa Works strategy implementation in Ghana, and through CAMFED’s MBW program, young women school graduates have returned to their local communities and schools to deliver the MBW self-development curriculum, helping to build young people’s work-readiness and cultivate important skills to navigate the challenges they face.”

The statement said the new MBW work-readiness program of learning had been designed to help young people in Ghana to prepare for and plan for a fulfilling job through entrepreneurship and employment, among others, after they complete school.

It will help young people to plan and build their skills, such as creativity and teamwork, to help them pursue their work pathways beyond secondary school.

In partnership with the Guidance and Counselling Unit, a validation meeting of stakeholders was held recently for Young Africa Works partners, employer associations, CAMFED Association members, Learner Facilitators and, especially, learners themselves to review and further contribute to the development of the curriculum.

A trainer of trainers programme was also hosted for Core Trainers who would cascade the knowledge gained to Learner Facilitators ahead of the delivery of the curriculum in senior high schools.

CAMFED and its partners, it said, were confident that the beneficiaries of the curriculum would be positioned to contribute meaningfully to the development of their families, communities and the nation at large.