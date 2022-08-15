Chief honours Denkyemuoso M /A Basic School

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, Atwimahene has presented an undisclosed amount of money to the Denkyemuoso M/A Basic Schools for their outstanding performance in the COVID-19 Sanitation and Personal Hygiene competition organized for schools in the Atwima-Kwanwoma district.

The schools were also adjudged the overall best in the Zonal Spelling Competition in the District.

Nana Agyei Brempong donated the cash when the pupils and their teachers presented the trophies they received from the competition to him at his palace at Atwima.

The pupils who represented their school in the competition at the primary level were Jeromi Barnor, Kingsley Oppong, and Freda Adagye Asomah, while Gertrude Adasa, Portia Appau and Augustina Aboagye represented their school at the Junior High School (JHS) Level

Nana Agyei Brempong receiving the trophies, congratulated the pupils for their outstanding performance and advised them to study harder to become responsible adults in the community.

He also thanked the teachers for working hard to assist the pupils in view of the challenges they faced and said discussions were ongoing to affiliate the school to some community schools in Murnau in Germany for them to have exchange programmes in culture and other disciplines.

The chief had already presented computers to the school to assist them in learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Additionally, he had established a modern library and stocked it with modern books to enhance teaching and learning in the community.

Madam Grace Fafa Ashiara, a teacher in the school, expressed gratitude to the chief for his immense support to the school and pledged the preparedness of the teachers to support the pupils to perform well in their examinations.