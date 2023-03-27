Citi FM ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ Attracts Huge Patronage

The Citi FM ‘Back To The Village Food Bazaar held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) premises over the weekend attracted a lot of people from all walks of life.

I heard one person saying “Citi spoil the city” and it was true the crowd was more than the venue, but as others were moving out some were coming in, and it was obvious that next time the organisers should look for a bigger place.

The brain child of the two days event, Samuel Atta Mensah, CEO of Citi FM and TV really jammed the AMA premise in Accra Central, near Tema Station and indeed it was a boast for Ghanaian tourism, business, leisure and fun as people had more to eat, drink and buy.

All kinds of food and drinks were on display and patronage was admirable. Ghanaians, expatriates, parents and kids, students, people from church as well as people walking around just came to have fun.

Patrons were seen enjoying the meals, drinking and taking away,, as some just came for shopping.

Ecobank, Gino, Fortune Rice by Wilmar Africa, Guinness Ghana, Kala Kala Kenkey, Tee Zet HQ and other food vendors visibly displayed their products with pride and satisfaction.

There were cooking, gari soaking and eating competitions as well to spice the event.

Kwan Pa, the exponents of Palm Wine Music were there to entertain the guests and patrons. In fact they really charged the venue and the people sang and danced with them.

Ace media practitioner and consultant, Sammy Heywood Okine who spent many hours at the bazaar said it was successful and hoped that more of such events would be held not only in Accra, but other towns in Ghana to enhance business and tourism. He commended Citi FM for the initiative which brought many people together.

Nii Maale Adsei of Mamedia Ventures, an experienced event organizer who was also in attendance described the bazaar as “Massive and real” He expressed that the media has power and hailed Citi FM and Citi TV.

Ewuraba Adusei, Marketing Manager of Wilmar Africa, distributors of Fortune Rice and Frytol said she was impressed.

Vivian of Citi FM thanked the vendors and visitors. She said it is an annual programme held in March, and hopes that next year will be better and bigger. She hinted that Citi is a dynamic media outfit who always come out with creative ideas that people love.

By Elizabeth Alhassan