Elite football in Colombia will restart next week after a six-month stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer Dimayor said the Colombian Super Cup would be held on September 8 and 11, with the top-flight season scheduled to resume on September 19.

The national women’s league and the men’s second division will return in late September or early October while the Colombian Cup will take place in January and February next year, officials said.

All matches will be played behind closed doors until further notice and under strict biosafety protocols.

The Colombian Super Cup will be contested by Junior Barranquilla and America de Cali, winners of last year’s Apertura and Finalizacion tournaments.

Atletico Nacional lead the top-flight standings with 15 points from eight matches, one point ahead of second-placed Deportivo Pasto.

Colombia has the seventh-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, with more than 624,000 confirmed cases. Over 20,000 people died from the virus in the Andean nation, according to health ministry figures.