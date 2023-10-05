Construction begins in Sunyani Municipality on storm drain to fight floods

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has commenced work on the construction of a major storm drain at Area Two, a quarter of Sunyani, to control flooding in the city and parts of the municipality.

On completion, the project which passes through the Mama Lawson Valley and connects the Nana Bosoma Central Market, would further improve drainage systems, not only in the enclave but also in the Sunyani main Zongo community.

During a visit to the site, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted work on the project progressing steadily, as concrete work had begun.

Construction workers were not seen on site.

As part of the project, Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive told the GNA in an interview that an “ancient” heap of refuse dump at the Area Two would also be evacuated to improve environmental sanitation and avert possible outbreak of communicable diseases.

He explained the storm drain project formed part of the implementation of the Sunyani Secondary City Project, saying under the project many access roads would also be reshaped.

The Secondary City Support Project, being funded by the World Bank (WB) seeks to strengthen local systems and provide the needed support to the beneficiary Municipal Assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery.

The US$100 million WB’s International Development Association (IDA) credit project is part of the government’s broader urban development and decentralisation projects in the country.

As Sunyani grows into a business hub amidst vehicular traffic jams, Mr Kumi said the Assembly was also working hard to beautify the town, improve infrastructure development and access roads to facilitate the movement of traders and their economic activities.

He therefore advised the people to cooperate with the Assembly’s revenue collectors and honour their tax obligation so that the Assembly would generate the revenue needed for development.

Mr Kumi cautioned both commercial and private drivers to desist from parking their vehicles at unauthorised places so as to improve traffic flow and facilitate buying and selling.