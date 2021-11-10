Dormaa MCE presents 44 motorbikes to Assembly Members

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, has presented 44 brand new motorbikes to the Assembly Members in the Municipality to strengthen their operations for local governance enhancement.

Making the presentation at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, Mr Ouattara said the donation was also to make it comfortable and easier for the Assembly Members to access their respective electoral areas and communities to be abreast with issues affecting the development of the people, particularly those in hard to reach areas.

He noted reaching some district capitals for certain services were problematic and made the decentralisation process less effective.

This, he said, informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to create additional six politically-administrative regions out of the former 10.

Each Assembly Member was given GhC50.00 for fuel to power the motorbikes to their respective destinations and the MCE thanked Mr Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister for the delivery of the motorbikes.

Mr Nicholas Ntow, the Presiding Member, admonished the Assembly Members to use the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

Mr Matthew Ankomah Gyamfi, the Assembly Member for Yeboah Afari Electoral Area, thanked the government for procuring the motorbikes, noting, however, that regular maintenance and fuel allowances were important to keep the bikes in good condition.