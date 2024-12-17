Dr. Freda Prempeh Advances Infrastructure Development in Tano North Constituency

Dr Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region has handed-over some educational, health and social facilities to communities in the constituency.

The MP said she funded the construction of the 250-capacity bed hostel for the Tanoso Midwifery Training School, a Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compound at Adongo and a standard market at Yamfo.

Dr Prempeh also inaugurated a-three-unit classroom block at Baffoekrom, and promised to complete all the development projects she was putting up in the local communities before she exited parliament in January 2025.

In an interview with the Journalists on the side-lines of the inauguration of the facilities at the various beneficiary communities, Dr Prempeh said the market had 12 stores and 12 open sheds, saying she had also furnished the CHPS compound with modern medical devices and equipment.

“In fact I have not completed serving my mandate as an MP, until January 7, 2025”, Dr Prempeh stated, and assured the constituents that she would complete and hand-over the GHC2 million CHPS project at Susuaho and a water closet toilet at Bomaa-fie by the close of the year.

The MP said construction work on a number of mechanised boreholes at Atonsu, Dwenase, Apesika, and Kobina, and Asuogya was almost completed and assured to hand them over to the communities.

So far, Dr Prempeh said she had constructed 150 mechanised boreholes to provide clean water for the constituents, 11 CHPS compounds as well as a number of astro-turf pitch and durbar grounds.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the constituents for providing her with the opportunity to serve them in parliament for three terms, pledging her commitment to do more to push the holistic development of the constituency.

Nana Asare Baffour, the chief of Adongo, a farming community, expressed appreciation to the MP for the CHPS compound, saying the facility would alleviate the plight of pregnant women who had to be conveyed with motorbikes to the nearest health facility during labour.

At Yamfo, a mining town, Nana Abenaa Baduwaa, the Twafohemaa (sub-queen) of the Yamfo Traditional Area, described the MP’s passion for development as exceptional, and thanked her for bringing the development of the constituency to the next level.