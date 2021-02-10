e-Crime Bureau, Ghana’s leading cyber security and digital forensics firm, has reconstituted and inaugurated its Board of Directors, to steer the organisation for the next five years.

A statement issued by e-Crime Bureau, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the seven-member Board was under the chairmanship of Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber.

He was the former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Ltd and also a former Chief Technology Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited.

The formal swearing-in of the Chairman and members of the Board was administered by Justice Rebecca Naa Shormeh Sittie, a High Court Judge.

Other individuals appointed by the shareholders to serve on the Board include Dr Kwame Antwi-Boasiako, Director of Audit, Judicial Service of Ghana; Bishop Dr Suzanne Nti, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Action Chapel International; and Commissioner of Police Ken Isaac Yeboah, Director-General, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), representing the CID as part of the institutional arrangements of the Board since 2015.

Others were Mr Mark Badu-Aboagye, CEO, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) and Major-General Francis Ofori, Commandant, representing the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) as part of the Bureau’s collaboration with the KAIPTC; Mr Philemon Hini, the Acting Principal Consultant of e-Crime Bureau is another member on the Board.

The new Board recognised the immense contributions of the immediate past Board which was chaired by the late Mr. D.K. Mensah (former CEO of the Ghana Association of Bankers) who together with other members brought significant success to the performance and growth of the Bureau.

In his inaugural remarks, Dr Ashigbey appreciated the strides made by e-Crime Bureau as the company celebrated its 10th year of existence this year and tasked members to bring onboard their rich professional experience and network to support the Bureau to implement the strategic initiatives to achieve target results.

e-Crime Bureau was established in 2011 and has since inception contributed immensely to the delivery of cybersecurity, digital forensics and allied services to its clients and stakeholders.

This has culminated in receiving Cyber Security Company of the Year Awards for three consecutive years – 2018, 2019 and 2020. In the year of its 10th anniversary, the Bureau seeks to enhance its corporate governance structures, introduce innovation and customized cybersecurity solutions to support businesses and institutions.

The Bureau will particularly dedicate strong focus to support SMEs to achieve the desired cybersecurity goals.

The Bureau provides services including cyber security, cyber forensics, intelligence & investigations, financials/AML and technology solutions to its clients.