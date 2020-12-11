All the three Commissioners of the Electoral Commission are still at post discharging their duties contrary to information circulating on the media that they were not.
A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said contrary to allegations that the Commissioners travelled abroad right after the declaration of the 2020 Presidential results they were still at post and urged the public to disregard the fake news.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505