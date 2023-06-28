Elephant tramples farmer to death in Botswana

A 48-year-old farmer in northwestern Botswana was trampled to death by an elephant on Monday evening, police said.

The victim was attacked by the elephant while searching for his cattle in the forest, said Kgakgamatso Koboyatshwene, police commander in Maun town, by phone.

He urged the public to stay cautious while entering territories of wildlife.

It is estimated that Botswana has at least 135,000 elephants in the country. Enditem

