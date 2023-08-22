Epilepsy cases increase in Kadjebi District

The Kadjebi District in the Oti Region has recorded 40 new epilepsy cases as of June 2023 as compared with 27 cases recorded in the same period in 2022.

Of the number, 20 are males and another 20 are females, with Dodo Sub-district recording the highest number of 14 cases, while Dodi sub-district was at the bottom with only one case.

Madam Mavis Atisu, Kadjebi District Mental Health Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi.

She said though the cause of the disease was unknown; delayed labour, hereditary and an accident resulting in head injury could also cause it.

Madam Atisu, who is a Psychiatric Nurse, said within the period under review, the Mental Health Unit also recorded 21 substance abuse cases as against 19 cases last year and that male constitute 78 per cent of the cases, with female having 22 per cent.

She said: ” There has been a decrease in psychotic cases such as schizophrenia from 42 in 2022 to 31 in 2023.”

“The district, however, recorded one death from suicide within the period under review as against zero last year,” she lamented.

The Mental Health Officer said there was the need for self-care as looking after oneself and team members while working in any disaster and emergency situation.