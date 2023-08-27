EU countries plan on extending Ukrainian grain import ban

Ukraine on Saturday denounced the plans of five EU countries to extend Ukrainian grain import ban, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Those countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, have sought to extend the import ban on Ukrainian grain, so as to protect their own agricultural sector.

“We consider it completely unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, after the ban of the European Commission expires on Sept. 15,” the ministry said.

It also called on the EU and those countries involved to find a balanced decision on the issue.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to the five European countries.