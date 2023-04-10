First anniversary of Dzifa Attivor’s demise marked with health screening at Abutia

Family of the late Dzifa Attivor, a former Transport Minister of the Republic, has orgnsised a health screening exercise at Abutia Teti in the Ho West District of the Volta Region to mark one year of her passing.

Madam Attivor died after a short illness in 2022 and was buried in her hometown of Abutia Teti.

The one-year anniversary of her death coincided with the Easter homecoming celebration of the Abutia community on Saturday, and the family used the occasion to provide free screening for kidney related diseases.

Her tomb, located at the local Police Station, which she had constructed, would be unveiled.

Laurene Sena Attivor, a daughter of the late Minister, told the GNA, “We wanted to give back to the community.

“This is something she would have done herself if she were alive. She is always trying to do something for her community.”

Ms Attivor said health screenings were among charitable initiatives that her mother, who had adopted the Ho Cured Lepers Village, committed to in her lifetime, and that such endeavoured would be sustained by the family.

She mentioned plans to establish a community support organization in her honour, which she said should help realize, among others, the vision to establish a vocational training institute for the area.

Mr. Egypt Kudoto, aide to the late Minister and who is leading efforts to immortalize her, said the tomb unveiling would be attended by some leading figures in the National Democratic Congress, and that the establishment of a Foundation to her honour was being advanced.

“This is a woman who lived her life impacting lives, investing in the people and the community’s wellbeing. She had single handedly started several initiatives and had a personal involvement in the Juapong- Abutia – Sokode road construction.

“We cannot cause her legacy to fade. We need to leave something with the community, and we want the community to know that although she is no more with us, she is still relevant and is still impacting people’s lives.”

Mr. Kudoto said with the high cost of treating kidney diseases, the screening initiative was considered a “very important” undertaking that would benefit many in the area.

Several aged members of the community Abutia community took advantage of the screening, which provided education on the human kidney and related diseases.

Mr Emmanuel Hanson Torde, Deputy Director of Administration at the Ho Teaching Hospital which led the health exercise, said more than 300 people were expected to partake in the screening, and that glucose levels and other parameters such as blood pressure which precipitated kidney damage were being accessed.

He said the Hospital was witnessing an increase in the disease counts, and that public education on lifestyle diseases was being intensified.

“It’s a disease coming up more at the Ho Teaching Hospital, and regular checkups are needed. Make good use of health facilities and do not wait for the medical condition to become aggravated.”

The late Dzifa Attivor was a successful entrepreneur, and left behind a successful media broadcast enterprise in Ho.

She is also a founding member of the Volta Development Forum, a leading advocacy organization in the Volta Region.