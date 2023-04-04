Forgery: Administrative Clerk granted bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to an administrative clerk of the Volta River Authority for forging a medical cause of death certificate of one Jennifer Joyceline Billah.

Prince Herbert Selby, 34, is facing charges of altering forged documents, attempting to commit crime, and possessing forged documents.

His accomplices- Mac-Fabian Medenu, a 42-year-old Insurance Officer, Morgan Nyadigbe, a 40-year-old Radiographer and Richard Loglo, a 45-year-old Doctor- have been charged with abetment of crime.

They have all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah granted the accused persons bail in the sum of GHC50,000.00 each with one surety each.

The Court directed that the sureties should be family members or friends.

It adjourned the matter to April 5, 2023.

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah were that the complainant Alexander Boakye-Yiadom is the Claims Officer at the Head Office of GLICO Life Insurance at Adabraka, Accra.

The prosecution said Medenu was an Insurance Officer at Asylum Down Adabraka and Nyanigbe was a Radiographer at the Anfoega Catholic Hospital.

It said on October 10, 2022, Selby who had a Funeral Plan with GLICO for his fiancée, Jennifer Billah, who was then 32-year-old, submitted funeral insurance claim documents with the face value of GHC50,000.00 in Billah’s name to GLICO head office, claiming that she (Billah) had died and had been buried.

The prosecution said during the vetting of the said documents, the complainant detected that the medical cause of death report in respect of Billah’s death was fictitious.

It said the complainant subsequently lodged a case at the Adabraka Police Station and during the investigation, Selby was arrested when he went to the GLICO Office to claim a cheque for GHC50,000.00.

“During interrogation, he admitted to the offence and stated that it was Medenu who assisted him to procure the said documents,” the prosecution told the court.

The prosecution said Medenu was arrested, and he also admitted and stated that he was an Insurance Officer who happens to be the relationship Officer for Selby.

It said Medenu disclosed that Selby contacted and requested his assistance to get a medical cause of death report for his alleged deceased wife who had died at home and had been buried without a cause of death report.

The prosecution said Medenu indicated that he also consulted Nyanigbe who worked at the Anfoega Catholic Hospital to assist him with a cause of death certificate for Selby’s wife.

Nyanigbe in turn convinced Loglo to issue the said documents at a fee of GHC1,500.00.

It said Nyanigbe and Loglo were all invited to the Police Station to assist in the investigation.

The prosecution said they both admitted the offence, but Loglo stated that he issued the said documents to Medenu out of the trust for him as a co-worker at the same hospital and never knew the information he received was false.

It said the investigation revealed that Selby was never married to the alleged deceased Billah but was in an amorous relationship with her.

Selby during the period took out an insurance policy at GLICO for Billah, and the premium was deducted from his salary.

The prosecution said in 2022, Billah broke up with Selby.

It said out of bitterness, Selby ended the deduction from salary for the insurance premium for Billah and hatched the plan that she had died to collect the claim from GLICO Insurance.

The prosecution said Billah was alive and currently in Takoradi, but Selby declined to furnish the Police with the information to contact her on the excuse that he lost her contact when he flushed his phone.