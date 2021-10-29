Former NPP MPs demand voting rights in party’s internal elections

Former Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are demanding voting rights in all internal elections of the party as a recognition of their invaluable contributions to its development and growth.

They have, therefore, petitioned the General Secretary to initiate the processes to that effect.

Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah, the Secretary to the former MPs, told journalists on the sidelines of the Ashanti Regional Delegates’ Conference of the NPP at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality that their efforts could not be underestimated in the administration of the party.

“As a group, we believe that the constitution must reflect the aspirations and potentials of members,” he said.

“Having regard to the fact that we are registered members of the party, we have acted as members who represented our various constituencies.”

“Again we have contributed and we are still contributing both in kind and in cash to the party’s growth.”

Mr Amankwa, the former MP for Manhyia North, said it was time for them to be recognised and, therefore,

“proposing the amendment of Article 7 (27) of our constitution to make room for us to participate in all internal elections.”

He appealed to members of the National Council to take a critical look at the constitution and take the necessary steps to grant their request.

Just as Article 15 granted external branches, Nasara wing, youth wing, and women’s wing voting rights, the former MPs also deserved recognition in the party, he said.