GCF ready to host African Road Cycling, Paracycling Championship in February

Technical Director of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) Mr. Shaaban Mohammed has assured cycling fans and the general public that the 2023 African Road Cycling and Paracycling Championships would be held in Ghana from February 8th to 17th, 2023.

Speaking to the media on the activities of the Ghana Cycling Federation GCF, he said the past season has been great with many races, which has improved the times, tactics and techniques of the cyclists.

Mr. Mohammed who is also President of the Paracycling Commission of Africa said it is a good opportunity for Ghana to host the continental events expecting between 20 to 40 countries to participate.

He remarked that the organization of the dual event serves as a preparatory grounds for the African Games and qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

”The hosting of this event in Ghana will offer the platform for more Paracyclists to get classified by the visiting team from the world body”- he stressed.

Ghana would be hosting the African Road Paracycling Championships for the first time.

The Regular competitions will involve Youth (6 males and 6 females), Juniors (6 males and 6 females), Under 23 (6 males and 6 females) and the Elite (6 males and 6 females).

According to Mr. Mohammed plans are advanced in engagements with the Ghana Tourists Board to organize cycling races to coincide with Ghanaian festivals.

He thanked the media for covering cycling effectively and efficiently, which has made the sport most attractive and placed second to football.

He also commended the clubs for their commitment and co operation and sponsors, Promasidor and Prudential Insurance Company for their support to the Federation.

He announced that Ghana will soon get a Velodrome of world standard in the capital, which is going to bring massive benefits to Ghana Sports, as well as betting.

The 250 meters edifice will be constructed by Korean investors, DerbyWheel Pro Keiren.

Representative of DerbyWheel Pro Keiren in Ghana / Project Manager Mr. Godwin Vasco Nukunu and members of the Ghana Cycling Federation took a significant handshake to indicate handing over of documents and information on the Velodrome to the GCF, which is the first of its kind in Africa.

The DerbyWheel 5,000 to 7,000 seater project will cost $60m to be built and will have facilities for concerts, basketball, volleyball, badminton, handball, tennis, table tennis, and athletics,.

Mr. Nukunu said Ghana was chosen ahead of Morocco, so he prays that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will bless the project to be completed on time to serve as a facility for the African Games 2023.

Some personalities who graced the Press Conference were Madam Cynthia Wintima, Administrative Manager of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Dennis Kweku Moore, Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Mr. Wadada, a member of the GCF, and Promasidor Ghana, Mr Dan Amuzu, a member of the Technical Directorate of the GCF.

A local Organizing Committee (LOC) and other sub committees have been put in place and they have began work.