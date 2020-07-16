The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has fixed Thursday, August 27, for its Ordinary Congress.

This is in accordance with Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the decision was arrived at after an Executive Council meeting at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, July 15.

In view of the restrictions on gatherings exceeding 100 people, Congress would be held online in compliance with the restrictions.

As part of the congress, members of the GFA in compliance with Article 31 of the GFA Statutes 2019, will be sent the formal convocation of Congress in writing accordingly.

The Congress is expected to decide on the new football season and other related issues.

