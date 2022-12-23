Ghana and Burkina team up to fight terrorism

Ghana and Burkina Faso have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen their collaboration in the fight against terrorism, said a release by Ghana’s Ministry of Information Thursday.

The release came after the Ghanaian National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah’s one-day visit to the neighboring country on Wednesday.

Kan-Dapaah said in the statement that the two countries reviewed the strong cooperation between them. “We discussed concrete support that Ghana has advocated for Burkina Faso in the Accra Initiative and Economic Community of West African States, with a call on the West African states to act expeditiously on the matter.”

He said the two countries also highlighted the importance of building resilience in vulnerable communities and aiding those displaced and those who have lost livelihoods, calling for genuine partnerships with the international community for the initiative.

The minister said the two countries reaffirmed their support for a joint fight against terrorism and welcomed the operationalization of the Accra Initiative to defeat the terrorists who had brought untold hardship and pain to the people of Burkina Faso. Enditem