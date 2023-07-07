Ghana Institute of Engineers inaugurates Obuasi Chapter 

The Ghana Institute of Engineers (GhIE) has inaugurated its Obuasi Chapter with six members sworn in as interim executives.

Also, inaugurated at the ceremony was Women in Engineering in the Adansi enclave.

The event brought together several engineers and institutions located in Obuasi and its environsm, including Mac Partners, Kilon, Kenzad, ECG Ghana, as well as engineering students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Obuasi Campus.

In attendance were national and regional executives of GhIE, and Senior Management of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) Obuasi.

The Interim Executives are Rev. Eric Broni – Chairperson, Benjamin Osei Owusu Sarpong, Vice Chairperson, Naomi Yankey, Secretary; Mrs. Sarah Agyen-Mensah, Treasurer, Emmanuel Owusu-Agyare, Organizing Secretary, and David Arthur, Occupational Representative.

In his maiden remarks as Interim Chairperson of the GhIE Obuasi Chapter, Rev. Broni said that the launch of the Obuasi Chapter marked a significant milestone in promoting engineering excellence and driving development in and around the Obuasi community.

Among the initiatives that will be pursued under his leadership is to make Obuasi an innovation and learning hub to promote the development of innovative engineering solutions and learning platform that will benefit society.

He said the Chapter would encourage partnership with leading engineering companies to provide resources and expertise to members and nurture the young engineers/student in Obuasi communities.

The Interim Chairperson indicated that the executives were poised to develop and empower technicians, technologist, and engineers to work effectively side by side across the engineering field and shape the local engineering companies, contractors and engineering service providers.

They would also seek Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of members through a myriad of tools and resources.

Mrs. Sarah Agyen Mensah, President of Women in Engineering, said she was committed to promoting professional excellence among female engineering practitioners.

She would organise career guidance and mentorship programmes in engineering for schools in the host communities and empower women to be versatile, courageous, and influential in their various engineering disciplines and practices.

She called for the support of all and sundry in the engineering field to encourage more women to embrace engineering as a profession.