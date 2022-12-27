Ghana Police and Ghana Air Force win top prizes at Super Volleyball Championship 2022

The Ghana Police Men’s Volleyball team won the second edition of the Super Volleyball Championship 2022 when they beat Ghana Air Force by three sets to nothing at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra on Thursday, December 23, 2022.

Before the men’s final, Ghana Air Force Ladies put up a spirited performance to revenge their last year defeat against Ghana Army in a very tough and interesting game.

The Super Volleyball Championship 2022 attracted teams from the security agencies, including Fire Service, Immigration, Prisons and civilian clubs, Emmanuel Presby, Tema City and El Wak Wings who placed third in both men and ladies categories.

Mr. Mohammed Awudu Aputeog, the hard working organizer commended and congratulated the teams that participated. He promised that next year will be bigger and better.

He revealed that the first three in both male and female categories have qualified to take part in the African Zone 2 Club Championship.

Fire Ladies were voted most disciplined team.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) for men went to exciting smasher Hameed of the Ghana Police, while the MVP for the ladies was picked by Skipper Martha of Ghana Air Force. They were given special trophies. Other players who did well in serving, setting and defending as well as the coaches and match officials were rewarded.

Best team male team gold medals were presented to the Ghana Police and second position silver went to Ghana Air Force while El Wak Wings collected the second runner up bronze prize for the males.

El Wak Wings were third in the female category and got bronze medals, where the second position silver went to Ghana Army, and Ghana Air Force won the gold . The winners went home with 5,000ghc, while the runners up took 3,500ghc and the third position got 1,500ghc.

Volleyball fans who witnessed the event hailed the organisers and prayed for sponsors to come on board because they will not only support the players and clubs, but they will attract positive mileage and market their brands.

Among the dignitaries who graced the competition were Hon. Bernard Mornah and respected officers from the Security Forces.