Ghana’s Squad For World Cup 2022 Released

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana’s safest pair of hands duo Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been left out of the squad due to injuries to both players.

Full Squad below:

Goal keepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Ibrahim Danlad, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders

Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alex Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Strikers

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kamal Sowah, Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari

Ghana will start its World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup after having missed the last edition in Russia in 2018.