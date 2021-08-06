Ginius presents latest EP ‘’How It Feels’’

Ginius is a UK-based Ghanian vocalist and producer, releasing her second tape ‘’How it Feels’’ aiming to show the Afro-fusion scene that she is more than just an Amapiano artist.

Following the success of her lead single ‘Full Moon’, Ginius teamed up with fast-rising music acts, Yung D3mz, Tori J and Freddie Gambini to deliver the self-produced 6-track EP, perfectly timed for the upcoming sunny days.

From a creative family, Ginius recognized her talents early. At the age 10, she began playing the keys and drums. Being Ghanaian, the vocalist often pulls from West African sounds to inform her music in addition to being influenced by popular western sounds. Her interest in Amapiano production in particular stemmed from her love of the instrumental build ups and the percussion.

In ‘’How it Feels’’ Ginuis takes us through a variety of emotions centered around love and sex to drench us in sunny weather vibes with that special someone. Displaying her sublime vocals alongside her gift for production which blends contemporary Afrobeat, her take on the Amapiano genre and sensual soul melodies, there’s a track on this EP to match every summer mood.

Wrapping up the entire project within a week, every part of the EP creation process came natural to Ginius, balancing self-production and creative direction. The process for her embodied the fun she hopes to convey through this project.