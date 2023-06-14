Ho Technical University, Ghana Navy deepen collaboration

The Ho Technical University (HTU) and the Ghana Navy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen academic collaboration and scholarship towards building robust graduates and personnel ready for the global space of competition.

The agreement is to ens By ure that personnel receive top-notch qualifications to enhance their academic calling and progression.

Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the collaboration between HTU and the Supply Application School (SAS) of the Ghana Navy at Nutekpor, near Sogakope, would break new grounds in skills set, knowledge, and competencies of students and officers.

He said the collaboration was within its strategic direction and mission to “develop highly competent human capital through career-focused education, skills training, research and innovation in partnership with its stakeholders.”

He said the two institutions were ready to establish a cooperative relationship for the certification of SAS Cook Steward course, Writer and Clerk General Duties, Stores Inventory Management and other related courses for the naval personnel on terms set in the MOU.

Prof Honyenuga expressed optimism, the joint academic programming would fling a unique blend of curricular offerings, faculty expertise and resources that would enrich the learning journey of both institutions.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Navy and all individuals, who worked tirelessly to make the partnership a reality, hoping to create a truly exceptional academic collaboration to herald win-win situation.

The Vice Chancellor suggested swapping expertise in mechanical and applied engineering as well as hospitality and tourism programmes based on the sumptuous meals of marine cuisines.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff, in an address read on his behalf by Commodore Prosper Modey, in-coming Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Training Command, Nutekpor near Sogakope said the MOU was a “testament to their collective commitment to excellence, collaboration and continuous human improvement. Together we will shape the future of supply and secretarial education within the naval forces and ensure we remain at the forefront of maritime operations.”

He said the affiliation with HTU was in tandem with the Ghana Navy vision of training and maintaining a well and highly motivated, professional and a robust naval force capable of defending the country against seaborne threats and ensuring ‘the safety of the maritime domain while maintaining its time-tested tradition.

Rear Admiral Yakubu commended the FOC and staff, HTU for their unwavering commitment to delivering quality education and urged the parties to seize the opportunity to further enhance the curriculum and ensure the course met the evolving needs of maritime officials.

The occasion was witnessed by prof Christopher Mensah, Pro-Vice -Chancellor, Dr Christopher Amehoe, Registrar of HTU, Deans, Faculties, Senior lecturers and out-going FOC, Commodore Godwin Bessing, and management staff of the Naval Training Command as well as Lt. Col Jalal Din Ibrahim, Commander of the 66th Regiment Artillery.