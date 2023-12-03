Humanomics in recent times and it’s significance

Humanomics in the new era takes root in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, puts people first, and promotes the integration and interdependence between humanities and economy, said a report released Sunday.

It can provide a solid material foundation and strong spiritual motivation for achieving Chinese modernization, building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation, and creating a new form of human achievement, according to the think tank report by Xinhua News Agency.

Humanomics in the new era adheres to the people-centered development idea, and adds profound humanistic value to economic development with a prosperous socialist culture with Chinese characteristics.

It promotes the interaction between an integrated development of culture and economy, and reveals the ultimate power for high-quality growth, said the report.

It is a key to understanding the Chinese modernization, the report said.

As for the importance of humanomics in the new era, the report said it is for high-quality development, and it is the path that must be taken for Chinese modernization.

Humanomics in the new era is also China’s answer to the global development deficit, said the report.