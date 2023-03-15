Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana to hold eighth Conference in Sunyani

The eighth edition of the Annual Conference of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) is slated for 21st to 25th March in Sunyani.

A statement issued by Mr Shaibu Ali, President of IBAG, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the 2023 edition of the IBAG Educational Conference and Exhibition would focus on the effect of Global Economic Challenges and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on the insurance industry.

It said the IBAG conference is organised annually for continuing professional development that presents delegates with an opportunity to network and build relations, learn, and share best practices, innovative ideas, and strategies for the development of the insurance industry.

It said over 200 insurance players including Insurance Brokers, Reinsurance Brokers, Insurance Companies, Reinsurance Companies, the Insurance Regulator (NIC), and other stakeholders including the press, would attend the conference.

It said Mr Vish Ashiagbor, the Country Senior Partner at accounting and auditing firm, PwC Ghana Limited would be at the conference to speak on the topic “The Effect of the Global Economic Challenges on the Ghanaian Insurance Industry.”

The statement said the presentation would primarily focus on the effect of the global economic challenges on the Ghanaian insurance industry.

It noted that in addition, the lessons learnt and what interventions the insurance players and the regulator could initiate to mitigate the impact as well as what strategies insurance players could adopt to maneuver through these tough times and become profitable will be touched on.

It said the Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC, Professor Justice Yaw Ofori is scheduled to Chair the Opening Ceremony.

It said Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, as well as Sunyani Queen Mother, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II were all expected to grace the occasion.

The statement said at the Conference, there would be a Young Executives’ Forum on “Personal and Professional Development” that would be hosted by the CEO of ASIAC Ltd, Solomon Lartey who is also President of the CIIG.

It said the Conference would also feature a CEOs’ Forum on the theme, “Returning to Underwriting Profits: The Perspective of Industry Players” as well as an Open Forum on the Implementation of Marine Cargo Insurance, Debt Exchange Programme and Life Insurance.

It said the Insurance Brokers Association led by the Executive Council would also visit selected Senior High Schools in the Bono Region to donate some items to their schools.

It said during the visits, IBAG would use the opportunity to engage the students in insurance and career opportunities in the industry.

The statement said as part of the Conference, the Association shall also embark on a health walk and tree planting exercises as well as other recreational activities such as Akwaaba Barbeque and dinner, indoor and outdoor games, talent night, as well as dinner dance and awards.