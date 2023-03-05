Jhaybhanks set to release first single ‘Abandoned Son’

Upcoming artiste, Bennett Bright popularly known as Jhaybhanks in the music industry is all set to release his first single for the year 2023 titled “Abandoned Son” on March 20th.

The single was produced by DJ Titan.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Entertainment Desk, the hip-hop singer said the song was heart-touching focusing on his life experiences – the hard lessons of life.

He said the song seeks to offer inspiration to others and encourage others going through difficult times, never to give up in life because it takes God’s blessings, hard work, and perseverance to break through in life.

When asked about his motivation, he explained that his music encourages him to thrive harder. “In life, one must learn to focus on things that motivate him or her, and sometimes try to inspire others to move on during difficult times.

“Am coming out with this record to serve as a positive vibe for the struggling guys and this record is dedicated to my fans”.

The hip-hop artiste, who started his music journey in 2021 said behind the scene, “I have been working so hard to make an impact in not only the Ghanaian music industry but goes across the world”.

Jhaybhanks promised to give fans back-to-back bangers this year as part of his new year resolution.

He highlighted that the song will be streamed on Audiomack and SoundCloud only.

The upcoming artiste urged his colleague artiste to keep doing what is good and that it will end successfully for them and should keep on working hard and strive for excellence.