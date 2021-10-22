Journalists must play advocacy roles on LGBTQ+ bill – Titus-Glover

Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Deputy Minister for Transport has challenged media practitioners in Ghana to play the advocacy role for the ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill” which is before parliament.

He said journalists must not sit on the fence on the issue, but use their media platforms to explain the tenets of the bill to the ordinary Ghanaian.

He was speaking on the “Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Board Room Dialogue,” platform aimed at creating the opportunity for state, non-state, industry players and other stakeholders to address topical national issues.

The former Deputy Minister explained that most people do not understand the issues raised in the bill, which was popularly known as the anti-gay bill as nobody was taking the pain to break the language down for them.

He added that the media was an important platform that permeated all aspects of society making it a crucial tool that could help in advocating the bill as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and its related community (LGBTQ+) activities was alien to Ghanaian culture.

According to him, Chapter five, Article 26 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which covers cultural rights and practices showed that it was against Ghanaian traditions and cultures and therefore must not be entertained.

Article 26 (1) states “Every person is entitled to enjoy, practice, profess, maintain and promote any culture, language, tradition or religion subject to the provisions of this Constitutions.”

Article 26 (2) also states that, “All customary practices, which dehumanize or are injurious to the physical and mental well-being of a person are prohibited.”

The former Tema East MP added that engaging in the LGBTQ+ activities was a choice rather than a human rights issues and therefore advised people saying the bill was against the rights of practitioners.

Meanwhile the Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned International Evangelist, also speaking on the topic when he took his turn at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Board Room Dialogue said it was unfortunate that the elites in the country were using languages such as human rights issues to camouflage the issue

.

Rev. Dr. Tetteh stressed that, “they are using the human right thing to take our minds off it,” adding that “you need to be a human before having rights, is it human right to sodomise people”.

He added that accepting the act in Ghana should not be an option reiterating that “homosexuality is not our culture, it is also a curse biblically.”