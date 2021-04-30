Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, the Programme Manager at the National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP), has entreated journalists to visit various health centres for information to highlight the several social issues affecting mankind.

He said, “go to our hospitals, there are lots of information in our clinics, polyclinics, Hospitals, the Regional and District health directors, our people need education on healthy lifestyle from professionals.

“If you enter the clinics and hospitals and focus on HIV coverage alone the number of stories that will emanate would cover the pages and news bulletins daily, journalists must develop an interest in health news, you can develop a profession in medical journalism and it’s very big because there are a lot of things to cover.”

Dr Ayisi Addo stated at a Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day, which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Dr Ayisi Addo encouraged journalists to gain knowledge about HIV other health issues to make them more capable and informed to ensure comprehensive reportage.

He noted that social issues create ready information and the health centres face many health threats even as the country faces other threats from the environment like environmental degradation and insecurity.

Dr Ayisi Addo revealed that significant progress was made as a result of implementing the various preceding national HIV policies, strategic plans and frameworks.

He said Ghana had slowly but steadily made good progress in its response to HIV and AIDS.

Dr Ayisi Addo said despite the evident progress Ghana has made to date in its efforts to curb the impact of HIV and AIDS on the population, there were prevailing institutional and programmatic challenges to the country’s ability to further reduce the incidence, prevalence and risk of HIV and AIDS in the Ghanaian population.

He said limited availability and accessibility to evidence-based, culturally appropriate information to support the population adopt lifestyles that reduced their risk of getting infected with HIV.

Limited availability of and accessibility to comprehensive preventive, treatment, care and support services; inadequate financial resources (for prevention activities and the procurement of treatment, care and support logistics); and the need to improve multi-sector and multi-stakeholder cooperation, collaboration and coordination in the execution of the national response.

Dr Ayisi Addo said HIV is still a big threat.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA-Tema Regional Manager, said the stakeholder platform was to ensure an action-driven journalistic practice.

He said modern journalistic practice demanded progressive practitioners with a high sense for developmental news.

Mr Ameyibor called for a paradigm shift for the media to remain relevant in the fast-growing communication world.

“The media must be a catalyst for change that will reflect in national development.

The second GNA-Tema Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day seminar was attended by the National Commission for Civic Education, GBC Obonu FM, and other officials from state and non-state institutions.