Journalists urged to highlight tourism potentials

Dr Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has urged Journalists to highlight the potentials of the tourist sites in the country through their reportage.

He also called on them to devote time and space to promoting tourism as that industry created jobs for many.

Dr Awal made the call during the second edition of the Northern Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards in Tamale on the theme: “Promoting Tourism and Culture to create Jobs: The Role of the Media.”

A total of seven journalists, who distinguished themselves through their work in the region in 2021, were given awards during the event.

Dr Alhaji Awal said the tourism and creative sector was worth $510 billion globally, adding two out of every 10 jobs were provided by the sector.

He noted that his Ministry was promoting domestic tourism as a strategy to create jobs for the people, emphasising, the need for Journalists to throw more light on tourism sites in the country.

He said: “This year, our target as a Ministry is for one million people to go round the country as tourists by the end of December to learn about other people’s culture, build the sense of national unity and to generate income.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, urged Journalists to adhere to the ethics of the journalism profession and avoid sensationalism.

Alhaji Saibu encouraged Journalists to explore tourist sites in northern Ghana and advertise outcomes of research on them to stakeholders for collaboration to attain socio-economic transformation of the region.

Buipewura Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, who was represented during the Awards by Danyenpewura Jingbeile I, a Divisional Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, urged Journalists to exercise diligence in their reportage taking peace and stability of the region into consideration.

He advised them to work effectively with traditional rulers to collectively promote efficiency in all areas of development in the region.