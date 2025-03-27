KAAF University Gains Full Autonomy as Students Rally in Celebration

Students of KAAF University, a private higher tertiary educational institution located at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have desmostrated their commitment to accept the management decision to receive a Presidential Charter.

This charter making the institution a full-fledged University that will now be able to award its own degrees rather than through an affiliate University as required of all private Universities without a charter.

On Wednesday March 26,2025, about six thousand and two hundred (6,200) students

of the university have staged a massive floating to proudly create awareness of University’s reception of its presidential charter, marking a momentous milestone in the institution’s history.

Clad with the University’s embossed T-shirts, the students walked through the principal streets of Budumburam to Kasoa, amidst wild jubilation to demonstrate their commitment to the general public that they have fully accepted a charter granted to their university.

The floating follows the official unveiling of a new logo for the university.

This significant development comes after the university received the Presidential Charter in December 19,2024, granting it the authority to award degree certificates to its students.

This charter marks a significant milestone in the university’s growth and development, as it provides the institution with the legal backing to award degrees independently.

According to Vice Chancellor of KAAF University, Prof. Herbert Kwabla Dei who launched the new logo, the logo change reflects its new vision and independent status.

A Branding Committee was established to drive the changes, which included broad consultations with staff, students, and other stakeholders. The committee’s recommendations resulted in the modification of the university’s logo.

The university’s history dates back to 2006 when it was founded by Mr. Michael Aidoo.

Initially, the institution focused on providing engineering programs but later expanded to include business, law, nursing, and computer science. Admissions began in the 2008/2009 academic year with a handful of pioneering students.

Over the years, the university has experienced significant growth, with its student population increasing to approximately six thousand (6,000.),

The institution offers various programmes in engineering, business, law, nursing, and computer science.

KAAF University’s vision is to be recognised globally as preparing students to excel in stem fields of study and research to succeed in 21st century careers as leaders and innovators.

Before receiving the Presidential Charter, KAAF University was affiliated with renowned institutions, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for engineering and business programs, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GlMPA for its law program, and University for Development Studies (UDS) for it computer science and nursing programs.

The receipt of the Presidential Charter and the subsequent modification of the university’s name and logo mark a new era for KAAF University. The institution is poised to expand its reach and impact, both locally and internationally, as it continues to provide quality education and research opportunities to its students.

Addressing a press to update the public on the new charter granted to the university, the Registrar of KAAF University, Mr Frimpong Okyere

noted that there are ongoing infrastructural development projects to meet the demand of the intake of the students.

According to him, the charter is the highest recognition granted to the university, significantly full autonomy in awarding its own degrees and governing its academic affairs.

He explained that the charter marks a transaction from affiliation to independence, affirming the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation,and global competitiveness.

He reaffirmed that since the university was granted a charter by the central government, it means that all the certificates to be awarded from the university to the completing students are genuine to meet the global employment opportunities or demands.

He announced that university plans to introduce profession-oriented medicine programme including master’s programmes.

He assured that the university intends to introduce its first doctorate program very soon.

Speaking in an interview with the journalists

the President of the KAAF University Students Representive Council (SRC), Mr Mahama Abudu on behalf of the students expressed their profound gratitude to management of the University for their efforts to successfully receiving the charter for the university granting institutional autonomy.

He described the charter as a good news to the students, saying that the new initiative would go along way to help the completing students to be recognized in the job market locally and internationally.

According to him, they were happy that the KAAF University has become an independent institution adding that ” we the students were trusted that are going to learn in our own and believe that the institution we live in now belong to us. Now we believe that we would have our certificates from our university after successfully graduation.

“Often times, some of the students are facing challenges after graduation because after they have graduated their transcript delayed from the mother affiliation institution/university. So now this pressure of delaying our transcripts are going to be things of the past,” he noted amidst jubilation.