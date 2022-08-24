The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has admonished Ghanaians to make it mandatory to keep fire extinguishers at home to respond swiftly in case of fire to save lives and property.

The GNFS has noted with concern that most Ghanaian households did not have fire extinguishers, despite being a legal requirement.

Divisional Officer Grade Three (DOIII), Wisdom Gogovi, stationed at Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region, said since there was the likely situation of fire in every home from electrical gadgets, naked wires and Liquified Petroleum Gas, there was the need for every household to get a fire extinguisher.

The causes of domestic fires were as a result of illegal connections, poor electrical works, and negligence in using electrical appliances, among others, he said, and advised Ghanaians to desist from engaging the services of quack electricians and endeavour to engage the certified ones to do their wiring and other electrical works.

In 2021 the district recorded 16 incidents comprising eight domestic fires, five electric fires, three vehicular fires and one accident fire as against six incidents so far in 2022, which included one vehicular fire, three domestic fires, and two electric fires.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, DOIII Gogovi said a fire extinguisher was mandatory in every home, therefore the Service would enforce the law.

He noted that the consequences were dire when fires occurred in the home, stressing that measures would be put in place to prevent domestic fires in the district.

The Divisional Officer underscored the need for people to be more responsible with the use of electricity and other electrical gadgets in the home and cautioned Ghanaians against indiscriminate burning, especially around their homes, to reduce the risk of fires.

He, therefore, appealed to the Government and philanthropists for a standard fire station in the district, fuel to run the vehicles, office equipment and a Polytank to store water for the daily activities of the office.