Kenpong Captures Laryea Kingston, George Amoako

Well established football outfit, Kenpong Academy has captured two seasoned students of the game.

The duo- Laryea Kingston, former Black Stars winger and George Amoako, ex Asante Kotoko management team member are expected to bring their respective vast experience to bear on the team.

And to Mr Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), bring the two on board forms part of the Academy’s quest to augment its technical and administrative set up.

Already, the academy has hired two expatriate coaches whose arrival few months ago have sharpen edges in the team.

” These are tried and tested personalities, and one of the finest by all standards. Their inclusion will no doubt take the academy a notch higher,” said Kenpong.

He added ” Laryea’s technical growth since he hanged his boots is clear to all, he has demonstrated over the years that given the chance, he will deliver, I know he can do it and do it well.

” For George Amoako, the least said about him the better, l worked with him in 1999 during the Herbert Mensah administration and he discharged his duties so well. He knows what l expect of him and that makes his coming on board a welcoming news.”

Also in the camp of the well resourced academy is physio extra ordinaire, Dr Prince Pamboe

Indications are that Kenpong is bent on making the academy one of the best in Ghana and across the globe.

The Winneba-based modern day academy ranks among the best in the country and beyond.