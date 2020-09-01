Kenya’s value of exports rose in July to hit 52 billion shillings (about 480 million U.S. dollars) compared with 443 million dollars in June, government data released on Tuesday shows.

According to the monthly leading economic indicators published by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), food and beverages was the main export category in July accounting for 46.06 percent of exports, while non-food industrial supplies accounted for 22.29 percent of the total exports.

The monthly report by the KNBS highlighted changes in selected indicators of international trade, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, building and construction, tourism and transport.

The statistics office also noted that the quantity of cut-flower exports in July was 10,449 tons while its value was about 62.7 million dollars.

The government agency added that the quantity of coffee exported decreased from 5,414 tons in June to 3,546 tons in July and its value dropped from 27.3 million dollars to 16.6 million dollars over the same period.

KNBS observed that the quantity of tea exported increased from 46,399 tons in June to 46,850 tons in July but the value of exported tea dropped from 95 million dollars to 92.3 million dollars over the same period.

The report showed that Uganda, Britain, Pakistan and Tanzania were among the leading export destinations in July.