KNUST inducts new veterinary doctors

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has ushered in 14 new veterinary medicine doctors, with a call on them to strengthen research into the numerous outbreaks of diseases in animals.

Professor Christian Agyare, Provost of the College of Health Science, KNUST, said veterinary medicine had become more important in view of the global outbreak of pandemics in recent times.

This was because most of these viruses emanated from direct and indirect contact of humans with animals.

“We are in a dynamic world, doing more research to meet trends in causes and solutions to the outbreak of animal disease and emerging problems confronting Ghana and the rest of the world.

A very important approach to salvage the world from ravaging pandemics including COVID-19, avian flu, swine, and Ebola among others, which continued to spread, will depend greatly on your efforts

See the present situation as a challenge that must be surmounted since veterinary medicine, the science of caring for animals, plays a pivotal role in the prevention of pandemics”, Prof. Agyare told the graduates

At the 7th Oath Swearing and Induction ceremony of the KNUST School of Veterinary Medicine in Kumasi, Prof. Agyare urged the new animal doctors to exhibit knowledge, attitude, skills, and good character and be driven by the culture of excellence to be able to discharge their duties effectively.

Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, commended the Veterinary School for being a trailblazer in uplifting veterinary medicine which was almost extinct a while ago.

He said veterinary medicine doctors represented the interface between humans, animals (host and vectors) and urged practitioners to have strong sensitivity to function in their clinical practice.

Prof Owusu-Dabo noted that it was undoubted that close to 80 per cent of emerging and re-emerging viruses, infectious diseases had emanated from sources known to the world and the function of the veterinary medicine practitioner, could not be downplayed.

He urged them not to be afraid to experiment within the limits of experimental error and the proposition of proper practice of science to investigate to help the novelty and bring about discoveries that could be celebrated.

“Champion and uphold the tenets of veterinary medicine and become true worthy ambassadors of the KNUST”, he advised.

Dr Jonathan Amakye-Anim, Chairman of Veterinary Council of Ghana, swearing in the graduates advised them to abide by the ethics of the profession and avoid unhealthy competition among themselves.

They must be recognized by the communities and respond to challenges by asserting their responsibilities as veterinarians.