Leezy Lindokuhle Returns With New Single “Koko”

Rising South African rapper, singer, and songwriter Leezy Lindokuhle joins forces with renowned producer Young2unnbeats for her highly anticipated debut single of the year, “Koko.” Lindokuhle Angel Khumalo, known as Leezy Lindokuhle or Queen Don, released “Koko” on March 22, 2024.

Crafted by the esteemed songwriter Lindokuhle Angel Khumalo and brought to life by the production prowess of Young2unnbeats, “Koko” translates to “knock, knock” and emerges as a vibrant Hip-Hop track infused with the pulsating rhythms of African trap music.

With its infectious beats and compelling lyricism, “Koko” encapsulates Leezy Lindokuhle’s unique blend of Afrocentric vibes and insightful storytelling, signaling her imminent breakthrough into the mainstream music scene. It stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication and years of hard work behind the scenes. With the release of “Koko,” Leezy Lindokuhle boldly asserts herself as a rising star in the South African Hip Hop scene, confidently knocking on the door of success.