McDan Supports 1D1F But Warns About Its Implementation

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Gruop of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has indicated that government’s industrialization agenda under the One District One Factory (1D1F) is one of the best things to happen to the country.

According to him, the initiative will transform the economic prospects of the country, amidst the current global economic crisis.

Dr. McKorley commended the government for introducing such a policy.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, on Wednesday, he suggested that the initiative should not be politicized adding that, “We don’t have to play politics with it because this is what will create jobs for the ordinary man on the street. The one District One Factory is one of the best things to ever happen to this country.”

He said: “I really supported it and I am still supporting it. There is too much hope in the 1D1F and we don’t have to joke with it.”

Although he lauded the initiative and given his support, he said what the country lacks here is job creation and “one of the requirements from IMF is that the government can’t employ. This is the time the private sector can set in to employ people”, McDan emphasized.

On the workability of the initiative, the successful businessman urged government to put a monitoring team in place to guide the activities of the 1D1F initiative.

“I thought government was going to setup a monitoring and evaluation team to look after 1D1F. They were to look at where to set up factories”, he concluded.

The 1D1F

The 1D1F is one of the flagship programmes of the Akufo-Addo administration. The initiative was hugely championed during the 2016 campaign.

It is a collaboration between Ghana government and the private sector that has seen many new factories set up or old and defunct factories revived.

The policy has seen many rice processing, juice processing and other factories revived through collaboration of government and private sector.

After assuming office, the President launched it in 2017.

According to the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeramaten, the project has since produced over 100 functional factories, created thousands of direct and indirect jobs across beneficiary districts.