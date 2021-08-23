MSMEs in Takoradi schooled on digital tools

Cirilo Enterprice Consult, an indigenous consulting Firm that provides consultancy and capacity building for small businesses in Ghana has organised a day’s training programme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA).

The training dubbed, “MSME COVID-19 Resiliency and Recovery Programme” (CRRP), sponsored by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented by MDF West Africa was to educate the MSMEs on how to use digital and online tools to improve on their businesses.

Mrs Alice Ama Darko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cirilo Enterprice Consult said the training was to among others introduce participants to the use of digital tools like google drive and google meets to make them more resilient to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that businesses were now thriving online due to the effects of COVID-19, hence the training to empower the MSMEs to stay in business as they applied the tools in their operations.

She said participants were drawn from business associations like, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and other identifiable business groups in the Metropolis.

Mrs Darko said the training would be repeated to benefit more MSMEs to improve on their business operations.

Participants expressed happiness about the Programme as it was the first time some had heard about the existence of such tools and expressed the hope that the skills acquired would help them remain in business and boost their revenue when applied.