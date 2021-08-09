MTN donates computers to Abuom community schools

MTN Ghana has donated 15 computers and accessories to the Abuom community schools in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo region.

The donation followed an appeal made by Mr Paul Asabre Pinamang, a broadcast journalist in Kumasi, who is also a linguist in the community.

The computers would help enhance the teaching and learning of ICT by both the teachers and pupils in the rural farming community.

Madam Adwoa Baah Obeng, Senior Manager, Branch Network Services of MTN, speaking at the presentation ceremony, said the gesture was in response to the appeal made by Mr Pinaman to help support the pupils to have practical knowledge of computers to aid their ICT education.

It was also part of the company’s agenda to support schools in rural communities to provide practical ICT training to pupils to enable them to write and pass their ICT examinations at the basic education level.

Madam Obeng commended Mr Pinaman for thinking about pupils in his community and said the computers would serve a good purpose for the pupils who were the future leaders of the country.

Mr Pinaman, on his part, said his vision was to support educational improvement in the community, which was rural and deprived in terms of social amenities and infrastructure.

“Most schools in the Asunafo South only teach ICT on the blackboard without seeing the real computer and its accessories.

The saddest part is that these pupils write the same examinations as those in the cities who have had practical experience with computers.

My vision is to help bridge the ICT gap between schools in my community and those in the big cities and towns,” he stated.

Mr Pinaman said early this year, he donated 1,000 crates of eggs to some senior high schools and a nursing training college in the district to help in the feeding of the students.

The beneficiary schools were the Kukuom Agricultural, Sankore SHSs and Kwapong Nursing Training College.

Nana Amoako Gyampa, chief of Abuom, thanked MTN Ghana and Mr Pinaman for his selfless leadership and support in the district.

He said the people in the area needed somebody like Mr Pinaman to help lead the development process to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the communities.