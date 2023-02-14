MTN Ghana Foundation opens entries for 2023 Bright Scholarship Programme

MTN Ghana Foundation has opened entries for 2023 Bright Scholarship programme for interested learners who need support to further their education.

The entries, commenced from January 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2023.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said that the scholarship seeks to ease the financial burden on students and parents by catering for the cost of tuition, accommodation and providing some renumeration for recipients.

The scholarship is opened to first year and continuing students pursuing first degree programmes in any public tertiary institution in Ghana.

Beneficiaries will be selected from all sixteen

regions of Ghana with special consideration given to students from the six newly created regions, including North East, Savannah, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, and Oti region.

Students, who qualify must be a first-year student or enrolled as a regular student in a degree programme at any Ghanaian public tertiary institution or pursuing vocational and technical skills training, be a brilliant student with an excellent academic record and be able to demonstrate financial need.

Moreover, student must be of good conduct, hardworking, and have excellent academic results, student must be proven to be without any academic disciplinary issues and must not be serving a bond to be of good behavior and also, being involved in extra-curricular activities as a continuing student is a plus.

The statement encouraged interested applicants to visit scholarship.mtn.com.gh for this year’s application process, which would only be online and free to applicants.

The Executive Secretary of MTN Ghana Foundation, Mr Robert Kuzoe said, following the award of 300 scholarships over a period of three years from 2018 to 2020 was in fulfilment of MTN’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

The Foundation in 2022 launched the reloaded edition where it awarded scholarship to another batch of one hundred students in 2022.

“This year we are opening entries to reward the next 100 students for the 2023/2024 academic year”, he said.

MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. The Foundation has three areas of focus, which are health, education, and economic empowerment.

From its commencement to date, the Foundation has undertaken 158 major projects across the country, including 87 Education Projects, 53 Health Care Projects, 13 Economic Empowerment Project, and four Community Support Initiatives.